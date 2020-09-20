Juventus Transfer News Roundup: PSG midfielder offered to Juve, Bianconeri offer two players in exchange for Premier League star and more: 20 September 2020

Juventus have had a decent transfer window up until now. They have been able to offload a few ageing ones and bring in a couple of top players and will be looking to do more of the same over the course of the rest of the transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 20 September 2020.

Juventus contact Suarez to tell him they won't sign him

Luis Suarez won't be going to Juventus

According to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has called Barcelona striker Luis Suarez to inform him that they won't be signing him this summer. Suarez had been extensively linked with a move to Turin but now the Bianconeri have cooled their interest after having reportedly secured the services of Edin Dzeko.

Barcelona are keen on offloading Luis Suarez and Ronald Koeman has deemed him surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou. Suarez also makes up for a big portion of Barcelona's wage bill and selling him will enable them to balance their books and sign new players.

📰[MD🥇] | Fabio Paratici,Juventus' sport director has already called Suarez to inform him that they are not going to sign him and that their intention is to sign Dzeko .The Roma forward has already agreed terms with Juve pic.twitter.com/g0mm9IwaZ1 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 20, 2020

Juventus offer Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi for Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele

According to L'Equipe (via HITC), Juventus offered both Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi to Tottenham Hotspur in an attempt to sign Tanguy Ndombele. However, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly rejected the offer as he plans on keeping Ndombele at the club.

Ndombele struggled to nail down a starting spot under Jose Mourinho after getting off to a good start to the season under Pochettino who was later fired. He battled with fitness issues as well. However, Ndombele is just 23-years-old and can become a top player over the course of the next few years.

As such, Tottenham Hotspur are not willing to part with him, least of all for the likes of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Paris Saint-Germain offer Julian Draxler in exchange for Mattia De Sciglio

Julian Draxler

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain have sounded out the possibility of pulling off a swap deal involving Julian Draxler and Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

PSG are in a pickle owing to Laywin Kurzawa's injury and Juan Bernat's injury. They are in desperate need of a full-back and have reportedly turned their attention to De Sciglio who has been linked with an exit this summer.

However, though Juventus are keen on offloading De Sciglio, they do not see Julian Draxler as a priority and therefore, they prefer a straight up transfer deal instead of a player exchange.