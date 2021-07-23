Juventus Transfer News Roundup: PSG offer swap-deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, Forward deemed untouchable and more | 22nd July, 2021

PSG are plotting a swap deal for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and are ready to offer the Italians a former Serie A star to complete the deal.

Elsewhere, Massimiliano Allegri has no plans to sell a star and has deemed the forward untouchable this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 22nd July, 2021.

PSG ready to offer swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

PSG are reportedly plotting a swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and are ready to offer Juventus a swap deal for the Portuguese superstar.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi to Juventus in exchange for Ronaldo. The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the Argentine in the past and could be tempted to accept the deal.

Juventus reportedly want to head in a different direction under Allegri and are looking to build a younger team. Cristiano Ronaldo's age and massive contract are seen as a hindrance by the club. However, it remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to pull this difficult deal off this summer.

Juan Cuadrado key to Allegri's plans

Juan Cuadrado captained Colombia at Copa America 2021

Juan Cuadrado has been one of Juventus' most important players over the last few seasons. He has been a fixture in the side since joining from Chelsea back in 2015. So it should come as no surprise that Max Allegri has no plans to move on from the Colombian, even though he is reaching the twilight of his career.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri has deemed Cuadrado untouchable and the club is currently working on a contract extension for the Colombian. The report states that the new contract will run until 2023, but the 33-year old will remain on the same wage.

Cuadrado's versatility allows him to play on either wing. However, the Colombian was deployed mostly as a right-sided wing-back under both Andrea Pirlo and Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus ready to sell Marko Pjaca

Marko Pjaca in action for Genoa

Marko Pjaca is reportedly set to leave Juventus this summer. The forward spent last season on loan at Genoa after Andrea Pirlo deemed him surplus to requirements.

According to Il Bianconero, Torino are set to sign Pjaca, who is also keen on parting ways with Juventus this summer. The club have set a €5 million asking price for the forward.

Pjaca joined Juventus amidst much fanfare back in 2016. However, the Croatian has failed to reach his potential and has bounced around different clubs on loan since then.

