Though Juventus have won the Serie A title again this season, their brand of football hasn't exactly been exciting and there was an evident dip in their form after the restart. With even Maurizio Sarri's job being at risk now, it is fair to say that Juventus are in for a busy period.

On that note, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 1 August 2020.

Pirlo says he turned down Premier League clubs

Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he turned down Premier League clubs to take over as the coach of the u-23 Juve side. Speaking to the press after being unveiled as the new manager of the Juve u23 side, Pirlo said,

"I have had many coaches, everyone has taught me a lot: [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Marcelo] Lippi, [Antonio] Conte and [Massimiliano] Allegri - but I think everyone has to go their own way,"

"My team will have to play well, it will always have to play to win. I hated many things as a footballer, and I don't want to see them as a coach.

"Guardiola and Zidane? Everyone would like to imitate their paths, but you must deserve it.

"I also had proposals from other Serie A and Premier League teams, but I felt this was the right path to start my coaching career."

Juventus to offer Bernardeschi in swap deal for Milik

Federico Bernardeschi

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is one of the players on Maurizio Sarri's wishlist this transfer window. However, Juventus would like to cut their expenses as well and would prefer a player + cash deal.

As such, the Bianconeri have offered Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Arkadiusz Milik, according to reports. But it is not quite sure whether Bernardeschi would agree to go to Napoli as part of the swap deal.

Reports have claimed that Juve have already reached an agreement with Milik.

Milik-Juventus situation:



Juve have an agreement with the player but do not want to pay the minimum €40m that they want



An exchange for Bernardeschi seems the only option but the winger has not yet decided.



[Di Marzio] pic.twitter.com/Hags8x7swX — F9rza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 31, 2020

Raul Jimenez is happy at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Gimenez to stay put?

Raul Jimenez has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Juventus over the past few days. However, as per reports, Raul Jimenez is happy at Wolverhampton Wanderers despite all the speculation. A source told Record,

“Raúl is happy in Wolverhampton and wouldn’t like to leave. As far as I’ve talked to him, he says he doesn’t come out. But it’s true that there is interest from great teams and for a great offer everything can happen.”

The report states that Jimenez, who recently became a father, is happy to kick on at Wolverhampton and achieve more with the club.