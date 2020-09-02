Juventus have a lot of work to do this transfer window. It's not business as usual in the transfer window owing to the Covid pandemic but the Bianconeri have quite a lot of deals to pull off if they're to transform this ageing unit into a side that can mount a challenge on all fronts next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 2 September 2020.

Gonzalo Higuain will leave Juventus; has several offers on the table

Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain's brother and agent has confirmed that they are working towards an agreement over the unilateral termination of his contract before moving on to another club. He has also revealed that the 32-year-old has several offers from France, England, Spain, China and USA.

He said,

“I think it will take a few weeks also for logistical reasons. I am in Buenos Aires and, not yet having an EU passport, I am struggling to reach Turin due to the pandemic. We are talking from a distance, but it will be important to meet.

“He has offers from France, England, Spain, China and USA, but none that are exciting. We will evaluate calmly, but two things are sure: Gonzalo will no longer play in Italy. And above all never at Boca Juniors. He grew up in the River and will never go to rivals.

“Hang up his boots? That’s bullshit, It’s not the time yet, he wants to play. He feels strong in his head and physique. As far as he will decide, but he wants to play again and abroad. Maybe he will return to Argentina in the future, not now.”

Former Juventus midfielder Tacchinardi urges Juventus to sign Houssem Aouar

Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar

The Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has been linked with Juventus over the past few weeks. Now former Juventus midfielder Tacchinardi has urged Juventus to sign the 22-year-old in an interview.

When asked about the prospect of his former club signing transfer target Houssem Aouar, Tacchinardi said,

“Personally, I would go and get him immediately, because he is a shrewd, hungry player who has a great eye for goal. I like him very much.”

Juventus are trying to bolster their midfield and have been looking at options. However, if they are to sign Houssem Aouar, they will have to act quickly as Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in him.

Juventus in talks for Luis Suarez but a deal will be 'difficult'

Luis Suarez

Juventus are holding talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for striker Luis Suarez but ESPN claims that a deal will be 'difficult'. Luis Suarez is one of the players who will be shown the exit door at Barcelona after Josep Maria Bartomeu had confirmed that several 'club legends' will leave the club following the appointment of Ronald Koeman.

Luis Suarez recently said that he wants to kick on at Barcelona and is ready to accept being benched as well. On the other hand, Andrea Pirlo is looking for a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo after deciding to terminate Gonzalo Higuain's contract.

However, ESPN claims that Juventus believe that striking a deal with Barcelona is going to be difficult. Several reports are claiming that the club has agreed personal terms on principle with the Uruguayan.