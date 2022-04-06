Juventus want PSG forward to replace Paulo Dybala - Reports 

Juventus reportedly want Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Angel Di Maria to replace the departing Paulo Dybala.

The 34-year-old is edging closer and closer to the Parc des Princes exit door, having spent seven years in the French capital, with his contract is set to expire this summer.

He has been linked with a return to Primeira Liga side Benfica but it appears Juventus have now come into the fold.

The former Manchester United man has scored 91 goals and contributed 115 assists in 289 appearances during his time in Paris.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via PSGTalk) the Old Lady wants to bring the Argentinian winger in as a replacement for Dybala, who is also out of contract this summer.

Dybala had been in talks with the Serie A giants over a new deal but it never reached a successful conclusion.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the 28-year-old will now find a new team this summer as a free agent.

The forward joined Juventus from Palermo back in 2015 and has scored 113 goals in 284 appearances since then.

PSG forward Angel Di Maria has the experience to flourish at Juventus

The Argentine has been hugely successful for PSG

Di Maria has won titles across Europe and has over 650 career appearances to his name.

During his time at PSG, Di Maria won the Ligue 1 title four times as well as the same amount of French Cups.

He was part of the Parisian side that made the UEFA Champions League final in a 2020 loss to Bayern Munich.

Before that, he had won the European trophy with Real Madrid in 2014 in what was perhaps the best performance of his career in the tournament final.

A man-of-the-match performance that is still heralded to this day, Di Maria shone in Los Blancos' 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

The 34-year-old won the La Liga title, the Spanish Cup twice as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

Di Maria's career took off at Benfica where he excelled for the The Eagles, winning the Primeira Liga title and two Portuguese League Cups.

The credentials the Argentinian is able to boast are befitting of a Juve winger and he could be an astute replacement for Dybala, whose absence will be felt.

However, given his age, he is likely to be a short-term solution for the Old Lady.

