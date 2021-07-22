Juventus want to sell star midfielder despite a decent show at Euro 2020 - Reports

Juventus are ready to sell midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer despite the Welshman's decent run at the recently concluded Euro 2020.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve (via Juvefc.com), the new Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players who can deliver the goods whenever they are called upon. Aaron Ramsey has not been that player for the Old Lady for the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old former Arsenal midfielder has been injury-prone during his time as a Juventus player. Despite being relatively injury free at Euro 2020, the Bianconeri are still not convinced by Ramsey's form and fitness and are ready to offload the Welshman this summer.

Despite Juventus' best efforts to sell Ramsey, the 30-year-old's wages are a big bottleneck for the club. Ramsey is currently earning close to €7 million per annum in Turin. These huge figures have even scared rich Premier League clubs who are unwilling to match that sort of wage demand for a player into his 30s.

Aaron Ramsey still has two years remaining on his Juventus contract, making it even more difficult for the Old Lady to get rid of the 30-year-old Welsh midfielder.

Also Read: David James' column - 5 best goalkeepers in the world right now

There are a few Premier League signs interested in signing Juventus' Aaron Ramsey. However, his €8M salary is a bit high and is a stumbling block in any negotiations. (📰 | GdS) — Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) July 20, 2021

Juventus are already looking to replace Aaron Ramsey this summer

Juventus have already found a replacement for Aaron Ramsey from Italy's Euro 2020 squad in Manuel Locatelli.

According to various reports earlier this week, Manuel Locatelli is keen to join Juventus despite interest from Premier League side Arsenal.

According to the Guardian, Sassuolo have put an asking price of €40 million for their star midfielder. However, Juventus have made a bid of €30 million to first loan the midfielder before making the move permanent next season. However, Sassuolo are only interested in an outright bid to buy Manuel Locatelli on a permanent basis.

Meeting in the next hours between Juventus and Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli. Talks on - Locatelli priority is always joining Juventus. 🇮🇹



Arsenal are still on the same position: they want Locatelli, bid ready since weeks... but still waiting to see what happens with Juve. #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2021

Juventus already have some very good midfielders in their ranks, including Rodrigo Bentancur and Weston Mckennie. The Old Lady are now trying to strengthen their midfield by signing another Euro 2020 star in Manuel Locatelli.

Meanwhile, interest in Aaron Ramsey's footballing career seems to be dying down. Earlier in the transfer window, it was reported that Arsenal are keen on reuniting with their star midfielder. However, those rumors have fizzled out since.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Best possible starting XI for Liverpool next season

Edited by Diptanil Roy