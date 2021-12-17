Juventus ‘willing to do everything’ to recruit Manchester United man in January: Reports

Juventus are determined to acquire Anthony Martial's services from Manchester United in the winter transfer window, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Foot Mercato].

Martial appears to have fallen out of favour at Manchester United, having made only seven league appearances for the side this term. The Frenchman is also said to be growing frustrated about a lack of regular action.

With playing time hard to come by at Manchester United, Anthony Martial is reportedly seeking a move away from the club in the winter transfer window. His agent also sparked further talk of an exit recently by admitting Martial is looking for a new club.

GOAL @goal Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January, his agent has revealed 👋 Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January, his agent has revealed 👋 https://t.co/hQjHLHhsiV

Juventus are among those said to be interested in signing Anthony Martial next year. According to reports, the Bianconeri will do everything they can to acquire his services from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are keen to strengthen their options in attack next month. Juventus have been linked with several forwards, including Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca in recent weeks. However, both players are viewed as difficult to sign in January.

With the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Gianluca Scamacca likely out of their reach, Juventus could turn their attention towards Anthony Martial. If reports are to be believed the Serie A giants could look to sign the Manchester United forward on a loan deal.

Anthony Martial does not seem to have a major role in Ralf Rangnick's plans for the season. However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will be prepared to let him leave on loan next month.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls

Bringing this video back to the TL following reports that Anthony Martial wants to leave #mufc in January. One of the best ever Man Utd debut goals. Goosebumps. Bringing this video back to the TL following reports that Anthony Martial wants to leave #mufc in January. One of the best ever Man Utd debut goals. Goosebumps.https://t.co/73Fb4rwO6s

The former AS Monaco forward has made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this term while scoring one goal in the process.

Juventus could face competition for Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Juventus are not the only club credited with an interest in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. A host of teams have been linked with a move for the Frenchman recently.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Anthony Martial as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Mauricio Pochettino's side feel the 26-year-old could strengthen their squad if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid next year.

Also Read Article Continues below

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in signing Anthony Martial. There have been suggestions that Diego Simeone's side and Manchester United are exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving the Frenchman.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar