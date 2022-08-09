"Keep an eye on PSG" - Journalist says up to 3 clubs could join race to sign Brazilian international linked with Arsenal

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among three other clubs interested in Arsenal target Lucas Paqueta.

Reports from GOAL (via CaughtOffside) last month suggested that Gunners technical director Edu met with Paqueta's representatives over a potential transfer. However, Metro reported in the final week of July that the Brazilian international wasn't keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, suggested that Newcastle United also have Paqueta on their list (via GiveMeSport).

Jacobs has now added West Ham United and PSG to the list of teams interested in the Olympique Lyonnais midfielder. He said on the "NUFC Matters" podcast on YouTube (as quoted by HITC):

“I think Newcastle will monitor the Paqueta situation, but if Paqueta is really pushing for a move then the clubs that want him, Newcastle included, are trying to establish where that move would be to, whether that’s the league or a specific club.”

Jacobs added:

“Keep an eye on West Ham as well as they could come into the mix and keep an eye on PSG who want at least three more signings.”

Paqueta has been one of Lyon's best players since joining the club in the summer of 2020. In two seasons with the Ligue 1 outfit, he has contributed 20 goals and 13 assists in 77 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal and PSG have both been busy this summer

Arsenal and PSG have been extremely busy in the ongoing transfer window, with both teams looking to simultaneously improve and trim their squad.

The Gunners added Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to their roster this summer. Mikel Arteta's side have also let go of Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Lucas Torreira on permanent deals.

Nuno Tavares has been loaned out, while Alexandre Lacazette has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have brought in Hugo Ekitike, Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele. They have also signed Nuno Mendes on a permanent transfer after loaning him in from Sporting CP last summer.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have sold Alphonse Areola and Marcin Bulka, while Angel Di Maria and Xavi Simons have departed as free agents. Georginio Wijnaldum and Colin Dagba have been loaned out as well.

Both teams notably began their 2022-23 league campaigns with a win. While Arsenal saw off Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park, PSG thrashed Clermont Foot 5-0 at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

