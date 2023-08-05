Kylian Mbappe to be forced to train away from first team at PSG - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly being forced to train away from Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) senior team as his future hangs in the balance.

Mbappe, as per Fabrice Hawkins and Arthur Perrot (h/t @PSGhub), is training with the loft squad. It is a term used to describe a group of the club's players who are training away from the senior team as their future awaits resolution.

Mbappe has been put up for sale by the French giants after he refused to extend his contract beyond June 2024. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him as soon as possible and he could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

According to Andrss Onrubia Ramos (h/t PSGTalk), the defending champions have no plans of including Mbappe in their matchday squad for the Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on 12 August. It could mean a backdoor exit for arguably one of the club's greatest-ever players.

The 24-year-old is their most prolific goal-scorer in history, managing 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 appearances. The capital-based club, meanwhile, are working actively to reinforce their attack for next season.

Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele are all seemingly close to sealing a summer switch to PSG.

Real Madrid aim for quick resolution of Kylian Mbappe's transfer from PSG - reports

Real Madrid are reportedly aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG before their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao on 12 August.

This is according to ESPN'S Rodrigo Faez, who adds that the French giants are also making rapid progress in the deals to sign Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele. PSG's attack can see a major transformation in a matter of months.

Mbappe could follow in Lionel Messi's footsteps that lead out of the exit doors at the Parc des Princes. PSG, meanwhile, have already seen Marco Asensio's arrival on a free transfer from Real Madrid while Hugo Ekitike's loan deal from Stade de Reims has been made permanent.

Real Madrid would be eager to find a long-term replacement for club legend Karim Benzema, who left them for Al-Ittihad earlier this summer. They will be looking to retain the La Liga and UEFA Champions League crowns from Barcelona and Manchester City, respectively.

Mbappe, meanwhile, would hope that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu finally puts an end to his career-long wait for a Champions League medal.