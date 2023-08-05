PSG ahead of Bayern Munich to sign €100 million rated Kylian Mbappe replacement - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Randal Kolo Muani, with Kylian Mbappe's future still up in the air.

According to Le Parisien (h/t @PSG_Report), Kolo Muani is also interested in returning to Paris and talks are expected to intensify soon between PSG and Eintracht Frankfurt. The Athletic have claimed that the striker is valued at €100 million this summer.

FootballTransfers.com, meanwhile, state that Parc des Princes is the most likely destination for Kolo Muani thanks to Mbappe's links with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Al-Hilal. The French national team captain has made it clear that he doesn't want to extend his stay at the club beyond 2024.

PSG are also eager to sell the 24-year-old for €200 million this summer as they don't want to lose him on a free transfer next year. Kolo Muani could, hence, be viewed as a potential replacement for him up front.

The Bondy-born striker joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer from Nantes last summer and registered 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games in his first season in Germany. He still has four years left on his contract with Die Adler.

Luis Enrique could quit PSG due to Kylian Mbappe saga - reports

Luis Enrique could quit as PSG's manager just one month after being appointed as Christophe Galtier's replacement, as per Marca (h/t World Soccer Talk).

The Spaniard is apparently unhappy with the toxicity inside the dressing room caused majorly by Kylian Mbappe's feud with the club officials. He is refusing to sign a new contract with the club, who believe he has already engineered an agreement with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are in the market for Karim Benzema's replacement and Mbappe has re-emerged as their priority target. If Madrid wait for another six months, they could reach a pre-contract agreement with the AS Monaco forward.

PSG have already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer and losing Mbappe on top of it would be a major jolt to their frontline. They are, however, working actively to ensure they aren't light up front next season in the event of their club's record-goalscorer's departure.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are set to sign SL Benfica's 22-year-old Portuguese centre-forward Goncalo Ramos in an €80 million deal. They are also believed to be nearing a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona by fulfilling a €50 million private clause in his contract.