Kylian Mbappe ready to make important decision on future if Real Madrid fail to sign him this summer: Reports

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if Real Madrid fail to sign him this summer.

The French superstar came close to joining Los Blancos last summer as a free agent only to extend his stay in Paris for another two years. The new contract included an option for another 12 months, which the player doesn't want to exercise.

PSG have reportedly placed a €200 million price tag on Mbappe but Real Madrid want to play it smart and wait for 2024 to sign him on a free transfer. But according to journalist Josep Pedrerol (h/t PSGTalk), they may not be allowed to do that.

The Spanish journo claims that Mbappe will renew his deal with PSG this summer if Real Madrid don't sign him. It remains to be seen if there will be a potential exit clause inserted into this new deal which allows him to join Real Madrid in the future.

The La Liga giants are desperate for a world-class striker after Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad last month. Joselu, 33, has been signed on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €1.5 million to provide cover up front.

Journo claims Lionel Messi made Real Madrid recommendation to Kylian Mbappe before PSG exit

RMC Sport journalist Xavier Grimault has claimed that Lionel Messi recommended Kylian Mbappe to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid before he left PSG.

The legendary Argentine playmaker left as a free agent last month and has joined Inter Miami in the MLS. Before leaving the Parc des Princes, he wanted Mbappe to pursue another project.

Grimault said:

"The PSG project is no longer the same in turn right now. Mbappe has all the cards in hand. Before leaving, Lionel Messi urged him to leave too. He wanted him to join Barcelona... if not Real Madrid. But all of that, like I said, goes with the flow of history."

PSG have invested heavily in their team since Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 and have achieved immense success domestically. They signed Neymar Jr. from Barcelona in 2017 from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million.

A year later, they paid €180 million to sign Mbappe from AS Monaco permanently. Messi's arrival as a free agent in 2021 was another milestone for the French giants.

However, despite the huge investments, they have failed to win the UEFA Champions League.

