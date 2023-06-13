Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid decision after confirming plan to not extend PSG deal - Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided that he wants to join Real Madrid this summer after informing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) he won't be extending his contract.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe wants to move to Madrid this summer and wants to do so immediately. The Frenchman is not interested in joining any other potential suitor, as he looks to become Karim Benzema's replacement.

Mbappe reportedly views Benzema's departure as an unmissable opportunity to become the new leader at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old snubbed a move to Real Madrid at the start of last year but is now eager to join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

That comes after the French forward had clarified his reasonings behind sending PSG a letter informing them that he was not willing to extend his stay at the club beyond next summer. He said:

"The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them."

The Parisian attacker signed a new two-year deal with the option of a further year in May 2022. That deal is set to expire in 2024, but Mbappe has no intentions of continuing with the Ligue 1 champions beyond that.

Real Madrid have always been touted to sign Mbappe despite his contract renewal with the Parisians last year. He rejected Los Blancos at the time, a decision that surprised many given his widely reported admiration of the La Liga giants.

Mbappe's letter has infuriated PSG, who have given the Frenchman an ultimatum: sign an extension or be sold. The forward has been in scintillating form in the 2022-23 season, scoring 41 goals and providing ten assists in 43 games across competitions.

When Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that Kylian Mbappe would regret signing new PSG deal

Florentino Perez was scathing in his assessment of Mbappe's renewal.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was caught on camera last year saying that Kylian Mbappe would be sorry for snubbing his club. He allegedly said (via GOAL):

“Poor man, he will already be sorry”.

Perez was aggrieved with the way Mbappe had extended his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard felt that PSG offered him inconceivable terms on his new deal that included being part of the management. Perez told El Chiringuito TV:

“Mbappe conveyed to the whole world his desire, his dream, to play for Real Madrid - he stated that publicly. We wanted to do it in August, but it wasn't possible;they wouldn't let him go."

Perez added:

“(PSG) practically offered him not only to be the leader of the team, but also of the management. It was at that point that we saw it wasn't the same Mbappe that we wanted to sign. He changed his dreams as a result of pressure."

It appears that Kylian Mbappe has lived to regret his decision not to join Real Madrid last year. Reports claim that he has since apologised to Perez for the saga, and that apology has been accepted.

