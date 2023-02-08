Kylian Mbappe might submit transfer request if PSG get knocked out of UCL against Bayern Munich- Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe could submit a transfer request if the French giants get knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, as per Marca.

Despite their lavish spending over the years building a star-studded side, the Champions League has been a piece of silverware that has eluded them.

PSG have only been able to make it to the finals of the elite club competition in Europe once back in 2020 when they lost to Bayern Munich.

The Ligue 1 champions face the Bavarian giants in a double-header in the Round of 16 of the Champions League this time around.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, French superstar Kylian Mbappe could submit a transfer request if Christophe Galtier's side is eliminated at the hands of Bayern Munich.

PSG will have to cope without the star forward for the first leg at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday as he is sidelined with a thigh injury.

However, Mbappe could be back in time for the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

The World Cup-winning attacker is currently contracted to the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2024 but PSG holds the option of triggering a one-year extension.

The Frenchman was widely tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid last summer with his contract expiry.

However, he ended up staying at the club signing a new deal, providing a major blow to Los Blancos.

If Mbappe indeed decides to leave the French capital club, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United could be his next destinations.

Mbappe has been on fire for PSG this campaign, having scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 26 games across competitions.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier told he's too dependent on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar

Former French left-back Bixente Lizarazu has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier is too dependent on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

Lizarazu, who enjoyed the best years of his playing career at Bayern Munich, has highlighted Galtier's over-reliance on Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar.

The World Cup-winning former left-back has insisted that the PSG boss is still looking to find the right balance in his side. He told Telefoot, as quoted by Canal Supporters:

"It's worrying but after Bayern , it's not a steamroller either. They also have their difficulty, so it can be balanced. But it is true that Christophe Galtier , we have the impression that he is still looking for his team, his balance."

He added:

"And so far he can't find it. This team is always dependent on its stars. Obviously, the absence of Kylian Mbappé in the first game is a big problem because he scares all defenses with his quality of speed, his depth. Paris Saint-Germain is obviously less dangerous without Kylian Mbappé."

