Kylian Mbappe ready to stay at PSG even if club decide to leave him on the bench next season: Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly intends on remaining at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season even if he's benched.

According to RMC Sport journalist Daniel Rolo, the contract standoff between Kylian Mbappe and the Parisians will end with him still being a PSG player next season. The French forward has not changed his mind that he wants to see out the remaining year of his contract.

The 24-year-old and the Parisians are at loggerheads over his contractual situation after he informed the club he wouldn't be triggering the one-year option in his deal. He has been handed an ultimatum of either signing an extension or being sold this summer as the Ligue 1 champions don't want to lose him for free.

Riolo delves into Kylian Mbappe's stance and insists that he will play one more season at the Parc des Princes:

"I can tell you something tonight. Mbappé will be at PSG next season. Even if they [the PSG board] see this through to the end and bench him, Mbappé stays at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation.”

The Parisians are looking to sell Kylian Mbappe for €200 million this summer and Real Madrid are favorites. However, the striker is standing firm on his willingness to remain at the club next season. Riolo claims that the only way the Ligue 1 giants can pressure the Frenchman is by benching him all season:

"The guy is dragged through the mud. How did we come to this contractual situation ? What is the way out ? There is none. The only way for PSG is to play tough and tell Mbappé that, because he didn’t renew, he will be benched all season.”

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has been appointed as the Parisians' new manager. The Spaniard coach would most likely want to have a forward who has struck 41 goals in 43 games across competitions this past season in his starting lineup.

However, Riolo suggests that Enrique may be forced to bench Kylian Mbappe by the higher-ups at the Parc des Princes:

"Any team can win without Mbappé. But Luis Enrique will be told he has Mbappé in his squad but that he can’t field him. This is the scenario we are currently being offered.“

This comes following reports that the Paris giants are prepared to do all it takes to force Mbappe to leave this summer. The Emir of Qatar is said to be furious with the France captain who gave a damning interview with France Football about the club.

PSG keeping tabs on Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as Kylian Mbappe's potential replacement

Rashford enjoyed a scintillating campaign at Old Trafford.

According to Sport BILD, PSG are monitoring Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as they prepare for life after Kylian Mbappe. The English attacker was one of Europe's in-form frontmen last season.

Rashford, 25, bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He played a key role in helping Erik ten Hag's side clinch UEFA Champions League qualification and their first trophy in six years (Carabao Cup).

However, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims that although the Parisians' interest in Rashford is genuine, they feel a move is unlikely. The expectation is that the England international will sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Rashford's current contract expires next year but he has been in talks over a new deal. He has been with the Red Devils his entire career and they are his boyhood club.

Poll : 0 votes