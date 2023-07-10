PSG prepared to pressure Kylian Mbappe to force move out of club amid Real Madrid interest: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly going to use all possible methods to force Kylian Mbappe to leave the club amid interest from Real Madrid.

Le Parisien reports that the Emir of Qatar is furious and wants Mbappe sold by the Parisians immediately. They are intending on using any method that could ruin the France captain's life to force him out of the Parc des Princes.

This comes after the French forward gave a damning interview with France Football in which he took aim at the club and their transfer strategy. He also claimed that the criticism he receives is due to his attachment to the club.

PSG have released a statement per the Le Parisien report in which they insist that his salary can only be supported by either his renewal or sale:

"Kylian Mbappé's huge salary can only be supported financially by the club if it ends in a sale, or in an extension beyond 2024, as was originally agreed between us."

Mbappe's situation at the Parc des Princes has become untenable following his decision to inform the Ligue 1 champions that he won't be extending his contract. His current deal is set to expire next year and PSG don't want to lose him for free.

Real Madrid are positioned as favorites to sign the 24-year-old after missing out on him last year. However, Mbappe is intent on remaining with the Parisians for one more season to be paid his loyalty bonus.

The Frenchman was one of Europe's in-form strikers last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. However, there were a ton of issues behind the scenes between the player and the Ligue 1 giants.

Kylian Mbappe found fault with the club overusing him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets. He also had problems with teammate Neymar in the early stages of the campaign.

The former AS Monaco frontman has been at the Parc des Princes since 2018. However, he is heading towards the exit door in disarray and his relationship with the club is essentially beyond repair.

Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is inevitable

Kylian Mbappe looks set to become Real Madrid's club record signing.

According to Marca's Ramon Alvarez, PSG, Real Madrid, and Kylian Mbappe, all believe his potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu is inevitable.

The Frenchman turned down a move to Madrid last year before signing a new two-year deal with the option of a further year. That decision infuriated Los Blancos president Florentino Perez but interest in Mbappe never subsided.

Real Madrid are eager to sign Mbappe as Karim Benzema's replacement following his departure to Al Ittihad. The France captain is claiming that he wants to continue with PSG for another season but has seemingly accepted he is heading to La Liga.

Reports claim that Carlo Ancelotti's side are prepared to pay €200 million to lure him to the Bernabeu. This would be a club-record transfer, eclipsing the €115 million fee they paid for Eden Hazard in 2019.

