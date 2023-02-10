Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG but will have to wait until 2024 for Real Madrid move - Reports

French superstar Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid, Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana has reported. However, according to the journalist, PSG are unlikely to let their star player leave this summer.

Real Madrid were heavily tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe last summer, with many sources claiming that the player would join his dream club as a free agent. A month before the end of his contract, Mbappe took a U-turn and extended his stay at PSG, signing a three-year extension with the club.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG to join Madrid but it's unlikely he will leave Paris this summer. 🎖| Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG to join Madrid but it's unlikely he will leave Paris this summer. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG to join Madrid but it's unlikely he will leave Paris this summer. @MarioCortegana

Days after choosing to snub Real Madrid, Mbappe claimed that he still dreams of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, declaring that the chapter was still open. Over the last nine months, Mbappe has continued to be linked with Real Madrid, with many reports claiming that the Frenchman is unhappy in the French capital.

Cortegana has become the latest journalist to link Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid. He thinks that the Golden Boot winner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (eight goals) wants to leave the Parisians to join 14-time European champions Real Madrid.

Understandably, PSG are unwilling to let the French superstar leave, with Cortegana reporting that a move seems unlikely this summer. The former Monaco star might have to wait until 2024 to switch to Madrid.

Mbappe has featured in 26 games for the Parisians this season in all competitions, scoring 25 times and claiming six assists.

PSG are doing everything possible to make Kylian Mbappe fit for the Bayern Munich clash - Reports

Kylian Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury in PSG’s 3-1 win over Montpellier on Wednesday night (February 1).

The player had to be taken off in the 21st minute and has since been diagnosed with a hamstring injury. Initial reports claimed that he would be out for three weeks, effectively ruling him out for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia PSG are doing everything to get Kylian Mbappé fit for next week's game against Bayern. The French club has not completely ruled out Mbappé of the game yet and there's hope he would be available at least off the bench [ @BILD PSG are doing everything to get Kylian Mbappé fit for next week's game against Bayern. The French club has not completely ruled out Mbappé of the game yet and there's hope he would be available at least off the bench [@BILD] https://t.co/J9RpbqYGkg

According to German outlet BILD, PSG are desperate to make Kylian Mbappe available for the first leg on February 14. It has been claimed that PSG are doing everything in their power to make him play, at the very least as a substitute at the Parc des Princes.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann recently claimed that PSG are overstating the extent of Mbappe’s injury and that he fully expects the Frenchman to participate. It will be interesting to see if his words ring true in next week’s Champions League showdown.

