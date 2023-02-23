Kylian Mbappe wants PSG star to join Real Madrid with him - Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi to follow him to Real Madrid.

The two share a close relationship off the pitch and enjoyed an extended post-FIFA World Cup break together in New York and Morocco last month. They are also two of manager Christophe Galtier's most coveted players.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 28 games across competitions. He is, for many, one of the best forwards in world football right now.

Hakimi, meanwhile, continues to be a menace down Les Parisiens' right flank. His pace, attacking runs and crossing ability make him one of the best modern right-backs in Europe.

As per Todo Fichajes, Mbappe wants the Morocco international to follow him to the Santiago Bernabeu if he were to finally join Real Madrid. The Frenchman's failed move to Los Blancos was the headline story of last summer's transfer window.

Everything seemed to be in place for the former AS Monaco forward to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, he ended up pulling the plug on a move to Spain and instead signed a new three-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

He is now reportedly keen on joining the La Liga giants and has already set conditions for his signing. One of those is bringing Hakimi back to Madrid.

The Moroccan full-back was on their books from 2006 to 2020, when he left to join Inter Milan on a permanent transfer. He managed to make just 17 appearances across competitions during that time.

Madrid apparently have no problem re-signing the 24-year-old. Manager Carlo Ancelotti currently has Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Odriozola, and Nacho Fernandez as players who can play down the right-hand side of the defense.

Signing Kylian Mbappe as Karim Benzema's successor makes sense for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been sensational for Real Madrid. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner scored twice as his team beat Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash on 21 February.

The brace took his tally to 18 goals in 24 games across competitions this term. As good as he may be right now, Madrid must start thinking about his potential successor.

The 35-year-old has had fitness issues this season and missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of an injury. Moreover, he could leave as a free agent this summer.

Kylian Mbappe, in that regard, makes complete sense for Ancelotti's side. He is destined to become one of the best players in modern football and is already a household name at the age of 24.

Bringing Kylian Mbappe to La Liga would represent success on and off the pitch for Los Galacticos.

