La Liga giants name asking price for Chelsea target - Reports

Chelsea are set to enter the race to sign French defender Jules Kounde. The Sevilla star has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer thanks to his impressive performances for Sevilla and then for France at Euro 2020.

According to AS, Sevilla will need to sell some of their star players this summer in order to tackle their current financial problems and raise funds for new signings. This could lead to the sale of Jules Kounde. The 22-year-old Frenchman has an €80 million release clause in his contract.

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign Jules Kounde this summer. Reports have suggested that Chelsea will need to match Sevilla's €70 million valuation of Kounde.

Jules Kounde began his professional career with French club Bordeaux during the 2017-18 season. He developed into one of the brightest prospects in France during his second season with Bordeaux. He made 51 appearances in all competitions for the club and earned himself a move to Sevilla in the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence during his first season with Sevilla as he helped the Spanish club win the Europa League. His performances for Julen Lopetigui's side caught the attention of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Sevilla managed to keep hold of Jules Kounde last summer. The Frenchman grew from strength to strength last season as he went on to make 48 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions for the Spanish giants. Kounde then earned himself a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020.

The defender is believed to be keen to move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Chelsea are the latest club to have registered an interest in Jules Kounde. The Blues are, however, set to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Tottenham for the Sevilla star's signature.

Jules Koundé | Chelsea make ‘important approach’ to sign 22-year-old – Player open to transfer, club need offer close to €70mhttps://t.co/L7PYc21jdM #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 9, 2021

Chelsea could cool their interest in Jules Kounde due to his current price tag

Chelsea are set to have a busy summer transfer window. The Blues will be keen to build on their Champions League triumph from last season by building a squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly prioritized the signing of a top quality striker this summer. Chelsea have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku. Both strikers are likely to cost in excess of £100 million, which could lead to Chelsea cooling their interest in Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have made an ‘important approach’ for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.



He has an €80M release clause, but Sevilla 'expect' opening bids of €70M.



Man Utd and Tottenham linked - Kounde doesn't want to join Spurs due to no #UCL.



- @diarioas #CFC pic.twitter.com/XLToisiRfn — FootballPurists (@FootballPurist_) July 9, 2021

The Premier League giants already possess a number of quality options in the centre-back position and will could therefore pass up on the opportunity to sign Jules Kounde this summer.

