La Liga teams showing interest in Chelsea forward with Joao Felix set to join the Blues - Reports 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could struggle for minutes after Joao Felix’s arrival, is drawing interest from clubs in Spain, The Daily Mail has reported (via Simon Phillips).

According to multiple sources, Chelsea have a deal in place to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan in the January transfer window. It has been claimed that it will be a six-month loan deal and there will be no purchase clause at the end of it.

The Pensioners could still sign Felix permanently in the summer, but they could find it tougher, given there might be other suitors lining up for him. The Premier League giants have also been linked with other forwards, which could make life difficult for some of their current players.

Aubameyang, who has primarily been used off the bench under Graham Potter, is at risk of slipping further down the pecking order after Felix’s arrival. According to the aforementioned report, the Gabonese striker’s situation at Chelsea has made a few Spanish clubs attentive. It has been claimed that clubs in La Liga are monitoring his situation ahead of the January deadline day and the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang, who joined the west London outfit from Barcelona in the summer, has already played for two clubs. According to the rules, a player can only play for up to two clubs in one season. So, if he signs for a Spanish club other than Barcelona, Aubameyang will not be eligible to play in a competitive fixture until next season.

Aubameyang has featured in 15 games for Chelsea this season, scoring only thrice across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino eager to replace under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter

With the Blues slipping to 10th place in the Premier League standings, coach Graham Potter finds himself under insurmountable pressure at Stamford Bridge. According to The Sun, the Chelsea board are already considering Potter’s future at the club, less than four months after installing him in Thomas Tuchel’s place.

Given how impatient the Londoners are when it comes to managers, it would not be surprising if they end up giving Potter the boot sooner rather than later. Metro has claimed that former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen to throw his hat in the ring if Potter ends up departing.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Sam: “If Chelsea do decide to part ways with Potter…is Poch a good fit?”



🤨 Ally: “Let’s give Potter a chance! I’m not sure Pochettino would after Tottenham.”



The Argentine manager reportedly spends a lot of time in the English capital and still has a house in the city. Given his experience in the Premier League, appointing Pochettino might not be a bad move for the 2021 Champions League winners.

