LaLiga giants edge closer to surprise move for Arsenal star: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly moving closer to acquiring Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko's signature in the ongoing transfer window. Amid interest from other clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, the Gunners are reportedly ready to part ways with the 28-year-old, whose current contract is set to expire in 18 months.

Following his arrival at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City in 2022 for a reported £30 million, Oleksandr Zinchenko became a key player in head coach Mikel Arteta's squad. However, his importance took a hit with the increase in efficient options in the left-back role, including Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori.

Zinchenko has also lost his chances to feature in matches this season, owing to injuries. He first sustained a calf injury in September 2024 and missed eight games for Arsenal. He then picked up a knock in December 2024 and was sidelined for five more clashes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has started in only four out of the 13 appearances he has made for Arsenal this season. According to a report by Caught Offside, the Ukrainian star is no longer attempting to improve his situation at the Gunners and is looking for a fresh start

Oleksandr Zinchenko has contributed to five clean sheets in 13 matches across competitions for Arsenal this season.

David Raya set to return from injury in Arsenal's upcoming PL clash against Manchester City

Arsenal first-choice goalkeeper David Raya is reportedly expected to return to the pitch in their upcoming clash against Manchester City in the Premier League. The match is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, at Emirates Stadium.

While he was included in the Gunners' trip to Spain for their UEFA Champions League clash against Girona on January 29, Raya did not feature in their 2-1 victory. During the post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that the 29-year-old had suffered an injury without giving out specific details.

According to a recent report by the Athletic, David Raya will return to action against Manchester City and there are currently no issues or doubts over his participation.

Raya's possible return to the pitch will be a great boost for the Gunners, who would be pushing for a win against Manchester City, to solidify their stand in the Premier League title race. Arteta will be looking to close the six points gap with table-toppers Liverpool, who also have an extra game in hand.

David Raya has maintained 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

