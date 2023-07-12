Ligue 1 club value Chelsea target at around £50m, unwilling to sell him this summer - Reports

Lyon remain steadfast in holding onto their prized young forward, Rayan Cherki, amidst Chelsea's growing interest in the 19-year-old. According to The Guardian, the Blues see him as a potential successor to the departing Christian Pulisic, whose £18.8m move to Milan is nearing completion.

Reports indicate that Chelsea have engaged in discussions with Lyon's owner, John Textor, regarding Cherki's future at the club. His impressive return of four goals and six assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances has increased their interest.

However, Lyon remain unmoved. Their refusal to sell comes amidst increasing speculations that Textor may need to sell players to offset financial irregularities in the club's budget. Those rumours now seem contrary, as the French outfit seem interested in holding onto their key players.

They've rejected a €25 million bid for their defender Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig but a move could still happen this summer. Romain Faivre's impending move to Bournemouth for £13 million also remains in the works. Aside from these two players, there are no indications of any other player's exits.

The promising Rayan Cherki carries a hefty valuation of £50 million, thanks to a contract extension until 2025 triggered by meeting a specified number of game starts. Lyon will look to stay adamant, unyielding to the enticing offers for their young gem. For Chelsea, the hunt for Pulisic's successor is likely to continue.

Mauricio Pochettino has asked two strikers not to report for Chelsea pre-season

Reports from The Mirror (via ChelseaChronicle) suggest new manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not to report for pre-season training. The 33-year-old has been treated similarly to fellow striker Romelu Lukaku, hinting at an impending exit for both players from Stamford Bridge.

Aubemeyang's arrival, which was orchestrated by former manager Thomas Tuchel, turned sour after the German's unanticipated dismissal. Before leaving the club, Aubameyang had only made a single appearance. With a total of three goals in 21 games for the club, his playing opportunities began to dwindle, and his future at the club looks doubtful.

Similarly, Lukaku has expressed his disinterest in remaining with the London-based club, though no viable exit deal has been finalized as of yet. According to the report, he will not show up for pre-season, as he remains optimistic about a potential move to Inter Milan.

It's clear that the striker situation at Stamford Bridge is teetering on the edge. With the new manager's decision to exclude the duo from pre-season, the summer transfer season could see the Blues sign a striker imminently.

Poll : 0 votes