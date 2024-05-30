Ligue 1 side looking to sign Chelsea outcast but unwilling to pay £50m asking price: Reports

AS Monaco are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja whose days at Stamford Bridge look numbered. The Albanian forward struggled for game time last season and is available this summer.

BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella reports that Broja has received interest from several European sides including Monaco. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham but failed to catch the eye at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have disregarded signing Broja, 22, permanently and paid £4 million for not starting him in 10 or more matches. The 19-cap Albania international will return to Chelsea ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Broja has four years left on his contract but the Blues are looking to offload. Monaco are ready to make him Wissam Ben Yedder's replacement. Rouges et Blancs could face competition from AC Milan and Wolverhampton Wanderers for his services.

The Blues' academy graduate appeared just eight times for Fulham, providing one assist. He's made 38 senior appearances at Stamford Bridge, managing three goals and one assist.

The west London giants placed a £50 million price tag on Broja in January but may be prepared to lower this in the £25-30 million region. He could be one to watch in this summer's transfer window with Monaco seemingly frontrunners.

Ipswich Town are reportedly also tracking Chelsea's Armando Broja, Victor Osimhen could replace him

Armando Broja could remain in the Premier League.

Broja has also received interest from Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town who are set to retain Kieran McKenna as manager. The Tractor Boys will play in the English top-flight for the first time since 2002.

English journalist Simon Phillips (via Football League World) reports that Ipswich are in the queue for Broja. They too have learned that Chelsea are willing to knock their valuation down from £50 million to £30 million.

McKenna could have taken over at Stamford Bridge with the west Londoners initially targeting him as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement. They instead have closed in on appointing Leicester City's Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

Broja failed to impress under Pochettino before his loan spell at Fulham. Maresca could give him a fresh opportunity during pre-season but a sale seems more likely given Nicolas Jackson's end-of-season form.

Chelsea are also expected to pursue a new centre-forward signing this summer. They have continuously been linked with Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen. The Sun reports that a move for the prolific Nigerian is anticipated despite his staggering £113 million release clause.

Osimhen, 25, bagged 17 goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions last season. He majorly impressed during the 2022-23 campaign, winning Serie A's Golden Boot with 26 goals in 32 games.