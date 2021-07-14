Lionel Messi close to agreeing to a new deal with Barcelona - Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly close to agreeing to a new deal with Barcelona. The La Liga outfit is currently negotiating with the Argentine superstar to sign a new contract that will see him stay at the Nou Camp for the next few years.

According to Diario Sport's Twitter handle, the deal will see Lionel Messi take a 50% wage cut on his previous salary. It will also see Messi sign a five-year contract with the Catalans.

Why is Lionel Messi agreeing to a wage cut?

Lionel Messi reportedly understands the financial situation at Barcelona. Having spent over two decades at the club, the Argentinian has a deep-rooted connection with the club.

Barcelona are currently battling a severe financial storm with the club deeply sunk in massive debts. They had to sign free agents in the transfer market and still have to let go of several key players to balance their wage book this summer.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market, and more

Keeping this situation in mind, their on-the-pitch savior Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to halve his salary for his new contract with the club.

#FCB 🔵🔴



🚨 Messi ha aceptado rebajarse en un 50% su actual ficha



✍️ @sanantheonehttps://t.co/WAGm1fVoY2 — Diario SPORT (@sport) July 14, 2021

Other clubs have given up on signing Lionel Messi

Technically, Lionel Messi is still a free agent. His contract expired on June 30 and he is yet to officially commit to a new club. This had raised rumors in the transfer market that several clubs such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain could be in with a shout at signing Messi.

However, it was recently reported that PSG and other suitors have given up on their hopes of signing Messi, with the player still keen to play for Barcelona.

Joan Laporta's influence on Lionel Messi

It wasn't long ago that Lionel Messi's relationship with the Barcelona board had completely deteriorated. Under the guidance of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona had not only dug themselves a financial hole but also created a massive rift with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Also Read: Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends message to club stars ahead of new season

The removal of Bartomeu and his board, followed by the arrival of Joan Laporta, changed the scenario at the Nou Camp. Laporta made it clear that keeping Messi was a priority and the Argentinian legend responded on the pitch with some amazing performances.

Leo Messi ➡️ Temp. 20/21 😱



Con el Barça 💙❤️



⚽️ 47 partidos

👟 38 goles

🏆 Pichichi (n.8)



Con Argentina 🇦🇷



⚽️ 8 goles

👟 5 asistencias

🏆 Copa América MVP



🐐 OTRO AÑO, NUEVOS RETOS SUPERADOS pic.twitter.com/mbaaO2CEzY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 13, 2021

It is therefore not difficult to understand that Messi's decision to halve his wages for his new contract has something to do with the influence of Laporta on the player.

Joan Laporta is the current president of FC Barcelona

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee