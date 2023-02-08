Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe pushing for Manchester City star to join PSG after alleged financial breaches: Reports

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are pushing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to make a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva following the Premier League's charges on the Cityzens, as reported by Express Sport.

The Premier League champions have been charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

The situation could mean that Manchester City could be forced to part ways with a number of their top players.

Bernardo Silva, who has been one of the cornerstones of Pep Guardiola's side, has been strongly linked with an exit from the Etihad in recent times.

Manchester City's current situation makes his potential exit from the club even more likely and PSG is believed to be closely watching.

The Ligue 1 giants are said to be considering a move for the Portugal international, with the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar all pushing for the move.

It has been claimed that PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe, Silva's former team-mate at AS Monaco, and sporting director Luis Campos are both working to ensure that Silva ends up at the Parc des Princes next summer.

Bernardo Silva has made it abundantly clear in the past that he wanted to leave Manchester City and his dream destination was Barcelona.

The flamboyant midfielder has been unsettled off the pitch at the Etihad for a considerable amount of time.

He was rumored to have asked to leave the club altogether in the summer of 2021 and the Cityzens were also happy to let him depart.

Barcelona made attempts to sign the former AS Monaco star last summer and even made a failed deadline day approach for him in January.

Silva is contracted to Manchester City until 2025 and the Sky Blues have reportedly placed a £70 million price tag on him.

PSG willing to make whopping €90m bid to sign Arsenal midfield target

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly willing to make a whopping €90 million bid to sign Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Serbia international has been in scintillating form this season for Maurizio Sarri's side, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 28 games across competitions.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG football adviser Luis Campos is keen on securing Milinkovic-Savic's services in the summer.

The French champions could be set to face competition from the likes of Juventus, Arsenal, and Manchester United to land the dynamic all-action midfielder

