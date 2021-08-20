Lionel Messi left out of PSG's squad to face Brest - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans will seemingly have to wait another week to see Lionel Messi in action. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was reportedly left out of the squad to face Brest on Friday evening, according to Goal (via the Daily Mail).

According to the aforementioned source, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino privately informed both Messi and Neymar of his decision regarding their return to the first-team.

Lionel Messi was officially unveiled as a PSG player in front of a packed Parc des Princes when the Parisians played Strasbourg last weekend. However, the 34-year-old forward will have to miss yet another PSG game as he tries to get back to match fitness. Messi returned to training following an extended pre-season break after playing for Argentina in the Copa America earlier this summer. He is yet to reach the desired level of fitness to make his debut for PSG.

Lionel Messi will not be taking part in PSG's Ligue 1 match on Friday vs. Brest. This via l'Équipe.



Messi could make his debut next week vs. Reims. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 19, 2021

Alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes will also not feature for PSG. The 27-year-old has just returned to training after an extended pre-season break.

Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut against Reims on the 29th of August. The 34-year-old forward signed for the Ligue 1 giants after Barcelona failed to offer him a new contract due to financial constraints.

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 favorites for the European Golden Boot this season (2021-22)

Lionel Messi has made a huge impact in PSG training

According to French publication L'Equipe (via the Daily Mail), Lionel Messi has had an impressive start to his life as a PSG player. He is rumored to have already impressed his new teammates in training.

Lionel Messi has already taken part in a couple of training sessions for PSG as he tries to get back to match fitness. One of the players even told L'Equipe:

"Everything seems simple for him."

Messi was also seen linking up nicely with Kylian Mbappé in a training drill earlier this week.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Messi's start as a PSG player. Pochettino has said that the 34-year-old has settled nicely at his new club:

"Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and he has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling."

PSG now possess one of the most feared attacking trios in European football. The Parisian giants will be hoping that the arrival of Lionel Messi will finally allow them to break their European duck and win them the elusive Champions League title.

Neymar and Messi during training pic.twitter.com/TrOtK8BbVi — Neymar Jr | HQ (@neymarvx_) August 19, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Anantaajith Ra