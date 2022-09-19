Lionel Messi and Neymar will be asked to leave PSG on one condition that depends on Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Lionel Messi and Neymar will be asked to leave the club depending on whether Kylian Mbappe extends his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Media Foot (via Le 10 Sport) reports that should Mbappe's current deal that runs until 2025 be extended beyond that; it may spell the end for the former Barcelona duo at PSG.

The priority is for the duo to remain in the French capital, however, they will be invited to leave if Mbappe remains at the Parc des Princes.

There had been much speculation over the future of the French forward earlier this year.

His contract with PSG was set to expire on June 30 and there was interest from Real Madrid to sign him as a free agent.

However, the former AS Monaco striker signed a new deal with PSG, keeping him tied to the Ligue 1 side until 2025.

Lionel Messi: (10 Games: 5 Goals & 8 Assists)

Neymar: (10 Games: 11 Goals & 7 Assists)

41 goal involvements for PSG in 10 Games and its only September

Reports suggest that a rivalry between the French forward and his two teammates has ensued this season.

The Frenchman's power in the Parc des Princes dressing room is seemingly becoming problematic with both Lionel Messi and Neymar irked.

Despite this, the trio are flourishing for PSG on the pitch.

Mbappe has 10 goals in nine appearances, Neymar has bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances.

Messi has found the net on six occasions, contributing eight assists in 11 appearances.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe firing PSG towards domestic and European glory

The trio are shining this season

PSG still await their first ever Champions League trophy, with the club's owners having long desired the European title.

The Qatari takeover of the Paris side took place ten years ago and there had been an expectation that Champions League glory would have been secured by now.

That hasn't been the case with PSG fans still waiting for their moment in the European spotlight.

However, this may just be the best opportunity the Parisians have had thus far, with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe at the peak of their powers.

Christophe Galtier's side are still unbeaten at the start of the season and have won both of their opening two group stage Champions League fixtures.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored for PSG

They have also won seven of their eight league fixtures and most recently secured a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais on September 18.

The duo of Messi and Neymar combined in just the fifth minute to deliver PSG a vital win and continue their impressive start to the campaign.

