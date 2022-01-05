Lionel Messi could return to PSG training on Thursday after testing negative for COVID-19: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi left Argentina for France on Wednesday morning after testing negative for COVID, according to Argentine outlet El Litoral.

PSG suffered a major blow when it emerged that Lionel Messi had tested positive for COVID at the weekend. Since he contracted the virus while he was away, the 34-year-old was forced to self-isolate in Argentina.

Lionel Messi has now made a full recovery, according to the aforementioned source. The former Barcelona superstar even boarded a flight to France early Wednesday morning with a view to resuming training with PSG soon.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Lionel Messi could link up with Mauricio Pochettino's squad for training on Thursday. The Argentina international is in good shape and is not showing any symptoms of the virus as he edges closer to a return to action.

However, Lionel Messi remains a doubt for PSG's trip to Lyon on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino and Co. will lock horns with Les Gones in Ligue 1 this weekend, but could be without the forward yet again.

PSG faced Vannes in the Coupe de France without Lionel Messi on Monday. Kylian Mbappe fired the Ligue 1 giants to a 4-0 victory by scoring a hat-trick, while Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet.

DJ gets death threats for apparently infecting PSG superstar Lionel Messi with COVID

PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoyed the holidays in Argentina with his family. The 34-year-old was also seen taking part in various social events without wearing a mask or following social distancing regulations.

The news about Lionel Messi contracting the virus was not well received by his fans. The PSG superstar's followers even accused a DJ by the name of Fer Palacio, who was seen partying with the player last week, of infecting him with COVID.

Fer Palacio took to social media to express his concern about receiving death threats for allegedly infecting Lionel Messi last Sunday. He said:

"I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19. They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They even called me ‘murderer’. I have a lot of very bad private messages."

Fer Palacio insisted that it is impossible that Lionel Messi could have got the virus from him since he does not have it. The DJ even made his case by showing his own negative test result.

