Lionel Messi’s shirt number at PSG revealed - Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed terms with PSG for a sensational transfer, and his jersey number has been revealed.

According to French journalist Julien Maynard, the Argentine maestro has elected to wear the jersey number 19, as opposed to his preferred number 10.

The jersey number 10 is currently being worn by his good friend and former teammate Neymar. It has been revealed that the Brazilian is willing to vacate it for Lionel Messi.

However, Messi reportedly rejected the offer in favor of his former jersey number at both club and international level.

The 34-year-old had his breakthrough at Barcelona in the 2004-05 season. At the time, Ronaldinho wore the hallowed number 10 jersey, and Lionel Messi made his debut in the jersey number 30.

He sported the number 30 jersey for two seasons before switching to number 19 for another two seasons.

Lionel Messi has turned down Neymar's number 10 shirt at PSG, and instead intends to wear the number 19 - his former Barcelona and Argentina number. (@JulienMaynard) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 6, 2021

Ronaldinho's departure in 2008 opened up a vacancy for the number 10, and the rest, as they say, is history.

With Argentina, Lionel Messi alternated between the numbers 18, 19 and 15 for several years before inheriting the number 10 jersey permanently in 2008. The jersey number has since been associated with him, and he has joined the pantheons of legends who have recreated history with the iconic jersey number.

Lionel Messi's potential arrival at PSG significantly alters the dynamics of European football

PSG are reportedly in line to sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player in the history of the game, and his immense abilities mean that any team he represents has a high chance of success.

With Barcelona having dropped the bombshell of Messi's departure on Thursday evening, attention turned to where the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's next destination will be.

Leo #Messi, the most decorated player in Barça history — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2021

Given the unique circumstances in the world today, only a handful of clubs can afford to sign the Rosario native, despite the absence of a transfer fee.

PSG are one such club, and reports have emanated that they have agreed terms for a sensational transfer.

The Parisians have sent out a statement of intent with several marquee buys over the last decade, but Lionel Messi's potential arrival trumps them all.

This summer has seen the French giants recruit heavily, with elite performers like Gianluigi Donnaruma and Sergio Ramos already arriving at the Parc des Princes.

If Lionel Messi joins, the scales are massively tipped in the club's favor to end their long wait for a maiden UEFA Champions League crown.

The abundance of talent available to Mauricio Pochettino means that he simply has to deliver on the continent, and anything other than European glory will be deemed a failure.

However, Lionel Messi's potential arrival could also have far-reaching consequences, with Kylian Mbappe's future in France said to be up in the air.

It remains to be seen what the next chapter in this unfolding saga will be. However, it cannot be argued that Messi's potential arrival at PSG will change the dynamics of European football.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh