Lionel Messi sent messages to convince Barcelona star about joining PSG last summer: Reports

Lionel Messi and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong could have been reunited at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after the Argentine reportedly took the extra step to make a transfer happen.

As per El Pais (h/t le10sport), Messi recommended PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi sign the Netherlands international. De Jong looked primed to leave Barca at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Catalan giants wanted to force an exit and had an agreement in place with Manchester United, only for De Jong to decline a move. Meanwhile, Messi tried to bring his former Barcelona teammate to the Parc des Princes.

Apart from recommending his name to Al-Khelaifi, Messi also contacted De Jong to convince him to join Les Parisiens. However, a transfer did not materialize and the Dutchman stayed at Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi laying the foundations for a potential move for De Jong will lead to anything in the near future. The January transfer window is approximately three weeks away and Barcelona are reportedly still eager to offload De Jong, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026.

The former Ajax midfielder has had a mixed time under manager Xavi Hernandez, who seems to prefer Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri over him. This has seen De Jong start just nine La Liga games this campaign.

The Dutchman is set to come face-to-face with Lionel Messi when the Netherlands take on Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final on 9 December. The PSG playmaker is expected to captain La Albiceleste, while the Barcelona midfielder could start his fifth game in a row in Qatar under manager Louis van Gaal.

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with Barcelona return as PSG contract runs down

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to sign for PSG on a free transfer. Since the transfer, the Blaugrana have dreamt of his return.

The Argentine is set to enter the final six months of his contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions when the January transfer window opens. The top brass at Camp Nou have been vocal about re-signing the Argentina icon in 2023.

Barca president Joan Laporta, in particular, has been name-dropping the PSG superstar at every possible instance in recent months. Messi could, hence, reunite with De Jong next year if he himself joins the Catalan giants and the club retain the Dutch midfield maestro.

