Lionel Messi tells Argentina teammates where he will play next season amid Barcelona and MLS links - Reports

Barcelona target Lionel Messi has reportedly told his Argentina teammates that he's inclined to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 35-year-old's future beyond this season has been a hot topic of discussion, with his deal at the Parc des Princes expiring in three months. As per the Daily Mail, he has held initial discussions over a new deal at PSG, who have put an offer on the table.

Messi's father, Jorge, is also discussing the new deal put forth by Les Parisiens. A return to Barcelona has been touted in recent months, who are believed to be looking for avenues to accommodate Messi's potentially huge salary. He currently earns £740,000 a week at PSG.

They could, however, be left disappointed, as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be considering a move to Major League Soccer after his stint in Paris. Inter Miami are said to be interested in investing in him and bringing him to the United States when the chance arises.

Messi is apparently eager to see what PSG's new project would look like this summer, with changes expected in the management structure. Sporting director Luis Campos and manager Christophe Galtier are facing uncertain futures with the Qatari-owned French club.

Les Parisiens have also been linked with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (25) and up-and-coming Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise (21). Messi wants to win the UEFA Champions League before he leaves France - a competition where he has struggled recently.

They have exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 in both seasons Messi has been on their books. He has played in all four knockout games but has no goal contribution.

Barcelona target and PSG superstar Lionel Messi touches 100-goal mark for Argentina

Lionel Messi spent 21 years at Barcelona.

March turned out to be the perfect month for 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina and Lionel Messi.

They got to celebrate the World Cup win with home fans and recorded two comfortable friendly wins. The former Barcelona superstar scored a free-kick against Panama to help his team to a 2-0 victory at the El Monumental on March 24.

Messi then netted a superb first-half hat-trick in the 7-0 win against Curacao four days later to become just the third player in men's international football to score 100 goals. He now has 102 strikes in 174 appearances for Argentina.

Only Iran's Ali Daei (109) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (122) have more. Messi is expected to feature for PSG when they face Lyon in a league clash on April 2 at the Parc des Princes.

