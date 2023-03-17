Lionel Messi will not be booed by PSG ultras despite scepticism over World Cup winner's contract extension - Reports

Lionel Messi will reportedly not be booed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras despite growing doubts over the 2022 FIFA World Cup signing a new deal with the club.

Messi's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season. He has been in talks over a renewal, but negotiations have not reached a successful conclusion. Reports claim that the Argentine wants to be paid similarly like highest earner Kylian Mbappe. Messi currently earns £670,000 a week while Mbappe earns £827,000 a week, per Salary Sport.

That has caused uncertainty at the Parc des Princes about Messi's future at the club. There was belief that PSG ultras would boo the Argentine in the team's next game against Rennes on Sunday (March 19).

However, GOAL reports that Messi will not be at the receiving end of boos in the Ligue 1 game. The French club have rebuilt their relationship with ultras following difficult times in recent years. The ultras do not plan to target Messi in the game with Rennes at the Parc des Princes this weekend.

The Argentine was booed with Neymar in the aftermath of PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League last 16 last season. However, he has had a much more fruitful campaign this term, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 games across competitions.

The Parisians are reeling from yet another early Champions League exit, losing to Bayern Munich. The Ligue 1 giants suffered a 3-0 aggregate defeat to the Bavarians, with Lionel Messi disappointing in both legs. However, it appears that he will not be in the line of fire of ultras.

Lionel Messi absent from PSG's training session ahead of Rennes clash

Messi missed training ahead of the Rennes encounter.

L'Equipe claim that Lionel Messi was not part of PSG's training session ahead of their game with Rennes on Sunday. The reason behind the Argentine being absent remains unknown.

Messi did miss a couple of games last month due to a knee issue. He also suffered a calf injury at the start of the campaign. Christophe Galtier's side hold a comfortable ten-point lead over second-placed Marseille with 11 games to go.

However, there will be fears over the reason behind Messi missing training. He has been a key player this season for the Parisians. His fellow attacker Neymar has already been ruled out for the season, as he's set to undergo ankle surgery.

