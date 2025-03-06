Liverpool to battle Manchester City for £34 million-rated winger - Reports

As per TBR Football, Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly set to compete for the signature of SC Braga winger Roger Fernandes, who is valued at £34 million. The 19-year-old is reportedly being pursued by a number of top clubs, including Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester United, and Italian sides Napoli and Atalanta.

Roger first played in the Portuguese top division at 15 years old, the youngest in the history of the Primeira Liga. Since then, he has made 80 appearances for Braga, scoring 11 times and recording 12 assists. This season, Roger has recorded three goals and three assists in 24 league appearances.

Newcastle United have been linked with Fernandes for some time and reportedly made contact about a potential transfer, according to O Jogo (via NUFCBlog). Brentford were also unable to secure his services with a bid of €15 million in January.

Clubs such as Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and PSV Eindhoven have also expressed interest in the prodigious winger.

Liverpool urged to consider Manchester City defender as Virgil van Dijk’s potential replacement

Liverpool have been urged to consider Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk. The Reds' captain will become a free agent this summer and is yet to agree an extension with the club.

Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has suggested that Akanji would be a good replacement if Van Dijk leaves the club. He told BoyleSports (via Evening Standard):

"There are only two current players from Switzerland I could see at Liverpool, given that they are one of the best clubs in the world. Granit Xhaka, who we know from Arsenal and is now at Bayer Leverkusen."

“The other, who I could see replacing Virgil van Dijk, is Manuel Akanji at Manchester City. He is a good player who has shown how high his level is... He is quick, he is strong, he is young enough to still improve and he is an intelligent player..."

Alongside Van Dijk, the Reds are also dealing with the expiring contracts of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as all three stars will become free agents this summer.

