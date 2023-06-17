Liverpool and Chelsea launch enquiry for 21-year-old La Liga star - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool have enquired about the terms to sign Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Veiga, 21, rose through the ranks at Celta Vigo before making his senior debut in their 2-1 La Liga win against Valencia in September 2020. He went on to make 16 senior appearances across competitions for the club in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The midfielder's prominence rose further during the 2022-23 season as he bagged 11 goals and four assists in 36 La Liga games. He notably netted a brace in Celta Vigo's 2-1 win against Barcelona in their final league match of the season. It allowed his team to avoid relegation in dramatic fashion, leaving him in tears.

Veiga's performances for Los Celestes have seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe. Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are among the teams vying for his services this summer.

Celta Vigo are under no pressure to sell the Spain U21 international is he is contracted to them until 2026. However, the midfielder has a €40 million (£34 million) release clause in his deal.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea have launched an inquiry to understand the conditions to sign Veiga. They did a preliminary check to see if there is a possibility to negotiate a transfer fee with Celta. However, the Blues are yet to make a formal approach to sign the youngster.

The London giants could lose Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher this summer. Signing Veiga would thus make sense for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Liverpool, meanwhile, similarly enquired about the terms to sign Veiga earlier this week, as per the report. The Reds have set their sights on revamping their midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their way out.

They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion could, but could make two more additions in the area. It emerged earlier this month that Jurgen Klopp's side are frontrunners to sign Veiga.

How did Chelsea and Liverpool target Gabri Veiga fare in his last game for Celta Vigo?

Gabri Veiga's last appearance for Celta Vigo came in their 2-1 win against Barcelona in La Liga. He was arguably the best player on the pitch that day as he scored both goals for Los Celestes. However, the midfielder was forced off the pitch with an injury in the 71st minute.

The Spaniard had four shots on target, which was the most in the game, and completed one dribble that he attempted. He had 25 touches of the ball and completed nine passes with 64% accuracy. The youngster won two free-kicks but lost possession seven times.

Furthermore, Veiga won three of the seven duels he competed in and made one interception.

Having impressed for Celta Vigo, Veiga is widely expected to secure a move to a bigger club this summer. The €40 million release clause in his deal makes him an attractive target for the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

