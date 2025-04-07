Liverpool and Chelsea ready for summer tussle to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga sensation: Reports 

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle each other for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The 20-year-old has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga since leaving England in 2020.

Ad

Gittens has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season despite the club's poor showings in Bundesliga. The fleet-footed winger has 12 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gittens has been in Chelsea's wishlist for a while now. He has also claimed that Liverpool have also been tracking his progress of late.

Romano has claimed that Gittens is a player to watch out for in the summer with plenty of enquiries already made for his services. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

Ad

Trending

"He's been on Chelsea's list for months now, Liverpool have been scouting him too. It's gonna be interesting to see Borussia Dortmund's stance, but for sure JBG will be one to watch in the summer. There's already movement in terms of calls and inquiries."

Gittens has grown from strength to strength since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He has made 100 senior appearances for the German giants so far, scoring 17 times while producing 12 assists.

Ad

The 20-year-old has, however, become a squad player of late under new manager Nico Kovac. Chelsea and Liverpool will both be encouraged by his fall in the pecking order at the Signal Iduna Park.

Chelsea and Liverpool target wanted by Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool target Rayan Cherki has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United. The highly rated Frenchman could leave Lyon in the summer, owing to the club's financial struggles.

Ad

Lyon face the danger of getting relegated if they cannot balance their books in the summer. Cherki is reportedly among the players Les Gones could be forced to sell in the summer.

As reported by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the technically gifted attacking midfielder could be available for just £25 million. He said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

"Yes, but it’s not an 'easy' clause. Lyon insist there are certain conditions to be met, so it’s not that simple. In any case, for me, it’s a potential bargain as he is an excellent talent."

Cherki came through Lyon's esteemed youth ranks and has already made 177 appearances at the age of just 21. The Chelsea and Liverpool target has been exceptional this season for the Ligue 1 side, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists in 36 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More