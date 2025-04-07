Liverpool and Chelsea ready for summer tussle to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga sensation: Reports 

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle each other for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The 20-year-old has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga since leaving England in 2020.
Gittens has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season despite the club's poor showings in Bundesliga. The fleet-footed winger has 12 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions.
Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gittens has been in Chelsea's wishlist for a while now. He has also claimed that Liverpool have also been tracking his progress of late.
Romano has claimed that Gittens is a player to watch out for in the summer with plenty of enquiries already made for his services. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:
"He's been on Chelsea's list for months now, Liverpool have been scouting him too. It's gonna be interesting to see Borussia Dortmund's stance, but for sure JBG will be one to watch in the summer. There's already movement in terms of calls and inquiries."
Gittens has grown from strength to strength since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He has made 100 senior appearances for the German giants so far, scoring 17 times while producing 12 assists.
The 20-year-old has, however, become a squad player of late under new manager Nico Kovac. Chelsea and Liverpool will both be encouraged by his fall in the pecking order at the Signal Iduna Park.
Chelsea and Liverpool target wanted by Manchester United: Reports
Chelsea and Liverpool target Rayan Cherki has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United. The highly rated Frenchman could leave Lyon in the summer, owing to the club's financial struggles.
Lyon face the danger of getting relegated if they cannot balance their books in the summer. Cherki is reportedly among the players Les Gones could be forced to sell in the summer.
As reported by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the technically gifted attacking midfielder could be available for just £25 million. He said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:
"Yes, but it’s not an 'easy' clause. Lyon insist there are certain conditions to be met, so it’s not that simple. In any case, for me, it’s a potential bargain as he is an excellent talent."
Cherki came through Lyon's esteemed youth ranks and has already made 177 appearances at the age of just 21. The Chelsea and Liverpool target has been exceptional this season for the Ligue 1 side, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists in 36 games.