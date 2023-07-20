Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti this summer.

As per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the Parisians are open to letting Verratti leave this summer. The Italian midfielder joined the club from Pescara in 2012 and has since made 416 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 61 assists. He has also won nine Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

Verratti could now leave PSG this summer, with Liverpool and Chelsea interested. The Parisians will demand around £70 million for the Italian, with his contract expiring in 2026.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer but they could need more reinforcements. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have already left the club on free transfers.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jordan Henderson is set to join Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho is attracting interest from Al-Ittihad. Liverpool are, hence, in the market for more midfielders.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also seen a number of midfielders leave the club this summer. Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all departed while Jorginho left in January earlier this year.

The Blues have also been heavily linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. It is unclear if they see Verratti as an alternate for Caicedo or want to sign both this summer.

Pundit backs Liverpool to sign Chelsea target this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Chelsea target Moises Caicedo will be a good signing for the Reds this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. They could unite him with Caicedo, with whom he shared the pitch 47 times for the Seagulls.

Collymore picked Caicedo and Aston Villa's Boubacar as the midfielders the Reds should be looking to sing this summer. He said (via Daily Star):

“To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season – although I think Aston Villa won’t be motivated to sell him this summer."

He added:

“If they are looking for a defensive midfielder that will be there for the next four/five years, Caicedo would be my pick. Partnering him with Mac Allister, his former Brighton team-mate, would be very good as it was a pairing that produced tremendous results over the past season."

"Either way, Liverpool need to bring in one more player for their midfield.”

Caicedo has already expressed his desire to leave Brighton this summer. Chelsea are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature, with the Seagulls demanding up to £100 million.