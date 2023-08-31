Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Premier League club propose to match bid for Brazil international: Reports

West Ham United have reportedly signaled to Fluminense that they will match Liverpool's offer for Andre Trindade.

The Reds' pursuit of a new midfielder ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline is no secret. They're particularly in need of a new defensive midfielder after Fabinho's move to Al-Ittihad this summer.

Andre has emerged as an option to strengthen Jurgen Klopp's defensive midfield. However, Fluminense have supposedly been adamant that they do not want to sell the one-cap Brazil international before January,

The Reds now have an additional hurdle in their pursuit of the 22-year-old midfielder. According to journalist Lucas Pedrosa, former defender Naldo Rodrigues has been authorized by West Ham to enquire about a potential move for him.

Naldo is in Brazil and has conveyed West Ham's intention to match whatever Liverpool are offering for Andre. It remains to be seen if the player is open to joining the London-based club, who finished 14th last season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo (30) from VfB Stuttgart this month and are in talks to sign Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman plays as a No. 8, so the Reds could still use a defensive midfielder to shore up their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp assures Liverpool's Darwin Nunenz of important role after international break

Liverpool face Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3) at Anfield before the September international break.

Darwin Nunez has made a very strong case to start that game after his heroics against Newcastle United on August 27. The Uruguay international came off the bench in the 77th minute and scored both goals in his 10-man team's 2-1 win at St. James' Park.

That still hasn't guaranteed the 24-year-old a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp's XI, though. Asked if Nune zcould start against the Villans after his exploits against the Toons, Klopp said (h/t AnfieldWatch):

"I never made a decision about the line-up the week before the game, we will see. But you can have worse arguments, I would say."

The German tactician added that while Nunez isn't happy with his role right now, he will have an important role to play:

"He is not happy for not starting, that’s how it is but somebody, in this early stage of the season, cannot start...

"But after the international break we play every three days, and nobody can play all the games, so we have to make sure we have different options to go for. And we need to create a new way to play football and, of course, Darwin can be a super part of that."

All three of Nunez's Premier League appearances this season have come off the bench.