Liverpool enter race to sign 27-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku in the summer transfer window. According to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are also among those interested in the France international's services (via Sport Witness).

With four years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old will ideally want a move away to secure regular game time. He has been used in a squad role at Stamford Bridge since moving to the club in the summer of 2023 from RB Leipzig.

This season, he's started just nine matches in the Premier League from his 27 appearances, bagging three goals and two assists. Amid competition from Nicolas Jackson at the top of the pitch and Cole Palmer in the number 10 role, it is unlikely that Nkunku will become a starter in the near future.

As a result, the Frenchman may prefer a move away to a side like Liverpool. However, it is not guaranteed that he will become the first choice there as well. While there is an opportunity in the striker's position, Nkunku will have to see off competition from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

On top of that, it is believed that the Reds are in the hunt for a new striker ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Despite these worries, Nkunku will earn himself the chance to compete for the UEFA Champions League with the Merseysiders next year.

Liverpool and Chelsea in the mix to sign Real Madrid star- Reports

Rodrgyo in action

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrgyo. According to Ben Jacobs, the Brazil international could be leaving Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

It seems that this stems from the fact that Rodrygo is playing on the right because of Vincius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, while his favourite position is the left flank. Speaking about the winger's future, Jacobs said (via CaughtOffSide):

"Rodrygo as well, which is like a new name I’m hearing … there’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Rodrygo. But what I can tell you is Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo go."

"And Chelsea are aware of that market opportunity without really moving on it at this point. The same can be said for Arsenal and also Liverpool as well.”

Rodrygo has played 50 matches across competitions for Real Madrid this season, bagging 13 goals and 10 assists. He's currently contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2028.

