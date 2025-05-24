Liverpool eye move for Atletico Madrid star but face competition from PL rivals

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina in the summer transfer window. According to MARCA, the Reds are looking for a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to depart Anfield at the end of the season (via Sport Witness).

While the Merseysiders have shown interest in the Argentina international, this move seems fairly unlikely. Arne Slot and Co. seem to be close to signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, who can cover the wide defensive area on the right.

As a result, other teams eyeing a move for Molina will be given a clearer path to completing the signing. It is said that Liverpool's Premier League rivals, Newcastle United, along with Napoli, Juventus and Roma, are all keeping tabs on the full-back.

Currenlty, Molina is contracted with the La Liga outfit till the summer of 2027. This report adds that Atletico Madrid will demand €30 million from any interested club to let go of their player. However, the Spanish side remain keen on retaining the services of their 27-year-old defender.

He joined the club in the summer of 2022 from Udinese. Since then, Molina has gone on to make 132 appearances across competitions for Diego Simeone's men, bagging seven goals and 13 assists.

Moreover, Atletico Madrid look poised to be in the mix for the La Liga title next season as well, and offer UEFA Champions League football. This season, they are sitting third in the Spanish top-flight standings, 12 points behind the leaders, Barcelona, with a game remaining.

Liverpool make initial contact with Bayer Leverkusen over a summer move for Florian Wirtz- Reports

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have reportedly established contact with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for their midfielder Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window. According to BBC Sport, formal negotiations between the clubs are yet to take place, with the Bundesliga side valuing their player at over £120 million.

Despite the heavy price tag, Reds fans may be delighted to learn that this report says the Germany international is keen on a move to Anfield. However, it will not be easy to complete this deal, with Bayern Munich seemingly amongst those interested in signing the youngster.

So far this season, Wirtz has made 45 appearances across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen, bagging 16 goals and 15 assists. He's currently contracted with his employers till the summer of 2027. Wirtz can play in the number 10 role and out wide if needed.

