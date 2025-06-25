Liverpool held talks to sign former Chelsea star before he rejected them this summer - Reports

Liverpool were in contact with former Chelsea midfielder Kevin De Bruyne before his move to Napoli this summer, according to The Athletic. The Belgian midfielder left Manchester City as a free agent this summer to join the Serie A champions.

De Bruyne has been one of the best midfielders to play in the Premier League in the past decade, but the Cityzens opted to let him go this summer. The 33-year-old, who won the Premier League six times during his stay at the Etihad, was wanted in the MLS and the Middle East as well.

It now appears that Liverpool were also keen on taking him to Anfield this year. The Reds are looking to add more quality to their midfield before the start of the new season.

Trending

Interestingly, De Bruyne has previously revealed that he supported the Merseyside club while growing up. As such, he was apparently open to a move to Liverpool as well.

However, the Premier League champions were, at that time, working to sign Florian Wirtz, which meant that the veteran Belgian wasn't guaranteed regular minutes. As such, the former Chelsea man opted to move to Serie A instead.

Interestingly, De Bruyne joined the Blues from Genk in the summer of 2012. He failed to have an impact with the London giants, managing just nine appearances. Chelsea offloaded him permanently to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2014 for £16.7m, and would live to rue that decision.

Will Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns for Malick Fofana this summer?

Malick Fofana

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing a move for Malick Fofana this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Belgian forward caught the eye with Lyon in the 2024-25 campaign, registering 11 goals and six assists from 41 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking for a new forward to replace Jadon Sancho, who is set to return to Manchester United at the end of his loan deal.

The London giants have targeted younger players in recent windows, and Fofana fits the bill. Lyon reportedly want €50m to let him go, which shouldn't be a problem for Chelsea either.

However, the report adds that Liverpool are currently the favorites to lap up the 20-year-old. The Reds reportedly want Fofana as a possible replacement for Federico Chiesa, who is likely to leave Anfield this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More