Liverpool impressed by 22-year-old ex-PSG star who has 17 goals and 6 assists this season as they aim to strengthen attack: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer. They are looking for a striker with speculation around Darwin Nunez's future at the club.

Ekitike came through the ranks at Stade Reims before joining PSG in the summer of 2022 on loan before the move was made permanent the following year. He made 33 appearances for them, scoring four goals and providing four assists. He then joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in February 2024 before the move was made permanent that summer.

Ekitike has impressed during his time at the German side, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 32 games across competitions this season. He formed a lethal partnership with Omar Marmoush, who joined Manchester City in January this year.

As per Foot Mercato (via TBR Football), Liverpool are interested in signing Ekitike in the summer. They only have Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as their striker options and both have flattered to deceive this season. While Nunez has six goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions, Jota has eight goals and three assists in 24 games.

Ekitike's contract with Frankfurt will expire in 2029 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €40 million.

Arne Slot opens up on Darwin Nunez's miss in Liverpool's draw against Aston Villa

The Reds traveled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 19. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for them in the 29th minute. However, Youri Tielemans (38') and Ollie Watkins (45+3') turned it around to put the hosts ahead. Trent Alexander-Arnold then restored parity in the 61st minute.

Darwin Nunez, who replaced Diogo Jota in the 66th minute, had a great chance to make it 3-2 for Liverpool in the 69th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai squared the ball to him on a counter but the Uruguayan skied his effort from a few yards out with the goal gaping. The match ended 2-2 as both sides missed a few chances.

After the game, Arne Slot was asked about Nunez's missed chance and he said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"What I saw was an unbelievable pass from Conor Bradley and what a power run from Dominik Szoboszlai, who made, in my opinion, the perfect choice to square it [as] from a one-v-one to the goalkeeper he made it an open-goal chance. Then Darwin, of course, it was not the best leg [because] he is right-footed, of course, but it was still a big chance.

"Yeah, very unlucky and I was hoping that he could have got another one because a player like him probably wouldn’t miss two chances in a row and he was very close afterwards when he went towards [Emiliano] Martinez again, but Martinez made a great sliding tackle to win the ball. I think we are all disappointed but it is normal that a player that missed a chance like this is always a bit more disappointed than the rest."

With the draw, Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League standings, leading Arsenal by eight points, having played one more game. They will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, February 23.

