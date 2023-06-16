Liverpool interested in PSG star who is also on Manchester City radar - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery, who has also emerged as a target for Manchester City. As claimed by French outlet RMC Sport, the 17-year-old midfielder has emerged as a hot prospect in the transfer market.

As reported by RMC Sport, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of Zaire-Emery, who has already made 31 senior appearances for PSG at the age of just 17. However, the Montreuil-born midfielder is believed to be considered an untouchable at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be keen on the teenage prodigy, who is regarded as the crown jewel of PSG's academy. However, the Ligue 1 giants are understood to be reluctant to part ways with the Frenchman.

PSG are well-stacked in the middle of the park and the competition for places could go to the next level following the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP. The French giants have Marco Verratti, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Georginio Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes as options in the middle of the park.

As claimed by RMC Sport, Zaire-Emery is keen on getting more playing time next season which seems difficult considering the strength in depth PSG have in midfield. The youngster is currently contracted at the French capital club until the summer of 2025 and is yet to enter contract talks.

Manchester City have just completed a historic treble but have been linked with several high-profile players, which suggests that Pep Guardiola is keen on further strengthening his side.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have already signed Alexis Mac Allister as their first acquisition of the summer. However, the Reds have been linked with various players from across Europe.

Manchester City ready to sell long-term Liverpool target

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to cash in on midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the upcoming summer. The 27-year-old, who has formerly been linked with a move to Liverpool, has failed to cement a starting spot at the Etihad since his £45 million move from Leeds United last summer.

The England international racked up just 593 minutes of playing time during the Cityzens' treble-winning season. As per The Daily Star, Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all keen on the defensive midfielder who could be on his way out of the club.

As per reports, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to listen to offers for the Englishman but he is keen to prove his worth at Manchester City. The midfielder has made 21 appearances for the Cityzens so far.

