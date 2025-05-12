Liverpool interested in signing 26-year-old Colombian star wanted by 2 Serie A giants: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi in the summer transfer window. According to TBR Football, the Reds are set to face competition from other Premier League clubs and two Serie A giants.

In Italy, it is claimed that Inter Milan and Juventus are closely tracking the centre-back. Meanwhile, several clubs in England are interested in securing the 26-year-old's services, including the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford, and Crystal Palace.

This report adds that a move away for Lucumi is likely, with his agents speaking to other clubs. He only has a year left on his contract with Bologna, which makes a sale more likely. If he remains with the Italian outfit beyond the summer, they would risk losing him for free next year.

A move to Liverpool would certainly be tempting, with Ibrahima Konate's future at Anfield uncertain. He, too, has one year left on his deal with the Merseysiders, which means he could be leaving Arne Slot and Co.

This would provide Lucumi the opportunity to become a regular starter alongside Virgil van Dijk. Moreover, Liverpool are likely to challenge for top honors next campaign.

They managed to win the Premier League this year and will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. This season alone, the 26-year-old defender has made 41 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and an assist.

Andrew Robertson reacts to Anfield crowd booing Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer after he announced his Liverpool exit at the end of the season. However, the fans have not taken too well to the defender's decision.

The right-back was booed by a section of the Anfield crowd during the Reds' latest 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Sunday, May 11. Addressing this after the game, Andrew Robertson said (via BBC Sport):

"But you can't tell people how to feel. That's how I feel about it and I'm not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it."

"Disappointed to lose a good friend, he's an amazing player and an amazing person. He has pushed me through and made me a better player. His legacy will always be there, he's done so much for this club."

Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant for Liverpool over the years, bagging 23 goals and 92 assists in 353 senior appearances. He's won two Premier League trophies and the Champions League once at Anfield, among other honors.

