Liverpool keen on beating Chelsea and Manchester City to PL duo - Reports

Liverpool are eager to beat Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen, according to The Daily Mail. The Reds are enjoying a terrific season under Arne Slot, and have already won the Premier League title.

The Merseyside club are now planning to upgrade their squad before the start of the new campaign. Owners Fenway Sports Group are ready to invest heavily in the squad this summer to sustain their spectacular rise under Slot.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their backline, and have apparently set their sights on Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen. The former could be a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson, while Huijsen is likely to be Virgil van Dijk's successor at Anfield.

The Bounemouth duo, interestingly, is wanted at Chelsea and Manchester City as well. The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late and also have Kerkez and Huijsen on their radar. The London giants are coming off a difficult season, and are likely to have an active summer ahead.

Chelsea want more cover for Marc Cucurella and 21-year-old Kerkez has apparently been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. With Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile staring at uncertain futures, the Blues want to rope in Huijsen to bolster their backline. Meanwhile, a new striker is also on Liverpool's agenda and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is apparently being considered for the job.

Are Liverpool and Chelsea locked in a battle for a Ligue 1 striker?

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing a move for Jonathan David this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The report adds that Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United are in the race for the player as well.

David has registered 25 goals and 11 assists from 46 games across competitions this season for Lille. However, his contract expires at the end of this season and he is expected to leave.

The Reds want a new No. 9 this summer and have apparently identified the Canadian as an option. The 25-year-old could be an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has struggled this season and is likely to leave the Merseyside club this summer.

However, Liverpool could face stiff competition from Chelsea in the race for David. The Blues are also in the market for a proven striker amid Nicolas Jackson's mixed form so far. Interestingly, David also has admirers at Arsenal.

