Liverpool keen on signing former Chelsea star over Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah replacement: Reports

Liverpool have been heavily linked to multiple players to replace Mohamed Salah, but Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is their top target.

This is as per journalist Christian Falk's Fact Files, which claims that the former Chelsea youth product is Jurgen Klopp's top target.

As per The Mirror, Liverpool were strongly linked with a move for Leroy Sane as Klopp is a big admirer of the player's qualities. Moreover, his style of play seemed like a great fit with the Reds as they gear up for Mohamed Salah's possible departure from the club come 2024.

Falk has played down the links with Leroy Sane, instead turning the spotlight onto 20-year-old Jamal Musiala. The midfielder is also reportedly unhappy since losing his guaranteed starting spot which he had under Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking in his blog, Christian Falk said:

"The most important: Liverpool are interested in Jamal Musiala.

"After Jude Bellingham, the Reds don't want to miss out on the next talent from Bundesliga originally trained in England."

Liverpool seemed to have been leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. With former captain Jordan Henderson posting several pictures with the youngster on international duty, it seemed Bellingham was all-set to join the Reds before Real Madrid came calling.

Having missed out on a talent like that, Jurgen Klopp will be adamant the club moves quickly in order to make progress in a deal to sign Jamal Musiala.

Mohamed Salah's impact since joining Liverpool in 2017

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most important players in Liverpool's recent history, playing a pivotal role in their successes over the years. He joined from AS Roma in 2017 for a then-record fee of £36.9 million and has become a cult hero since then.

As per statistics website WhoScored.com, the Reds have netted 497 Premier League goals since Mo Salah made his debut in 2017. Out of that, the Egyptian has scored a jaw-dropping 41%, or 204 goals.

Mohamed Salah has led his club to the Premier League title, the Champions League as well as the FIFA Club World Cup crown during his time in Merseyside. He has won three PL Golden Boots and was also named the PL Player of the Season in 2017-18.

So far this season, Salah has made 10 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring six goals and providing four assists. He will be in action as his club takes on local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby in Saturday's early kick-off.