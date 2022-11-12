Liverpool keeping tabs on £70 million rated Napoli superstar - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is also a target for Manchester United, according to Gazzetta dello Sport [via The Boot Room].

Liverpool made a major addition to their attack in the last summer transfer window in the shape of Darwin Nunez. They forked out an initial sum of £64 million to acquire the Uruguayan's services from Benfica.

However, it appears the Reds are keen to strengthen the area further next summer. Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino notably has his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of the season, which could prompt the club to sign a new forward.

The Merseyside-based club are thus keeping tabs on Napoli frontman Osimhen, according to the aforementioned source. The striker, though, will certainly not come cheap as the Serie A club paid £70 million to sign him from Lille in the summer of 2020.

Osimhen has been in red-hot form for Napoli since joining them from the Ligue 1 outfit two years ago. He has made 75 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The Nigeria international is proving to be integral to Napoli's Serie A title push this campaign. He has found the back of the net eight times and provided three assists for his teammates in 10 league matches this term.

Osimhen's performances for the Italian top-flight club have certainly not gone unnoticed by the big guns in Europe. It appears Liverpool are keen to add him to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

However, it is worth noting that the 23-year-old has a contract with Napoli until the end of the 2025 season. It thus remains to be seen if the Reds are prepared to fork out a significant amount of money to sign him.

Liverpool are not the only club interested in Napoli's Osimhen

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, are not the only club interested in signing Osimhen. Premier League giants Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the striker recently.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season.



(Source: Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season.(Source: @ManUtdMEN 🚨 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Source: @ManUtdMEN) https://t.co/n0BpvVi2t5

The Red Devils were credited with an interest in signing the former Lille goalscorer last summer. While they did not eventually pursue a move, there are suggestions that they remain keen on the player.

Cristiano Ronaldo is notably expected to be on his way out of Old Trafford next year. Manchester United could thus bring in Osimhen to lead their line next season onwards.

