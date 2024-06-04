Liverpool keeping tabs on Brazilian goalkeeper as Alisson’s potential heir, may have to pay €60m release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in the mix of European giants monitoring Brazilian goalkeeper Bento. The 24-year-old is impressing at Athletico Paranaense and could be viewed as Alisson Becker's long-term replacement.

French outlet Sports Zone reports that Bento is on the Reds, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan's radars. The three clubs are keeping a close eye on the Selecao shot-stopper, who kept 13 clean sheets in 26 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea were previously interested in Bento but they appear to have decided to push forward with Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. He has a €60 million release clause which Liverpool would have to trigger to secure his services.

Bento has made Brazil's squad for this summer's Copa America and will link up with Alisson, 31, in the United States. The Reds goalkeeper has long been regarded as the best shot-stopper in Europe, but he's entering the twilight of his career.

Liverpool would appear to be signing a confident character in Bento if he were to arrive at Anfield. He touched on two caps he's earned for Brazil (via AZScore):

"Two excellent games, two great opportunities for me to show my football. I believe that in a short time, we were able to apply what Dorival (Brazil's manager) asked for."

The Paranaense goalkeeper is 6 feet 2 inches, and he's extremely confident with the ball at his feet. He caught the eye in his two outings with Selecao, including an impressive debut in a 1-0 friendly win against England at Wembley (March 23).

Alisson continues to be linked with the Saudi Pro League despite hinting at a Liverpool stay

Alisson is set to head into pre-season under Arne Slot (above).

Alisson is one of several Liverpool stars who are being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The veteran goalkeeper has been at Anfield since July 2018, making 263 appearances and keeping 114 clean sheets.

Reports claim several Saudi giants are interested in Alisson, who has three years left on his contract. He endured injury issues last season but still appeared

Alisson commented on the new era that is dawning at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp's departure. He suggested he's ready to get to work with new manager Arne Slot (via liverpool.com):

"Now we have a huge challenge in front of us. Change of manager, we don't know too much about him but I'm sure he'll work a lot to put his mentality across."

Slot will likely be eager to keep hold of Alisson, given how important he's been for the Merseysiders over the years. He continues to be key for the Reds, with consistent performances in goal that have many touting him as the best goalkeeper in the world.