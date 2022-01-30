Liverpool looking to make second January signing before Monday's transfer deadline - Reports

Liverpool are looking to make their second signing of the month by landing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, according to The ECHO.

The Reds confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from Primeira Liga club FC Porto on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side have acquired the services of the Colombia international for a deal worth up to £50million.

Liverpool were expecting a quiet winter transfer window in terms of arrivals ahead of the month. However, the Premier League giants moved quickly to land Diaz after it emerged that Tottenham Hotspur were in talks to sign the Porto man.

It appears the Reds could now make another addition to their squad before Monday's transfer deadline by signing Carvalho from Fulham.

Carvalho is in the final six months of his contract with the Championship club and is the subject of transfer interest from several clubs. It emerged earlier this month that Liverpool are among those keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

Fulham boss Marco Silva recently insisted that Carvalho will not leave the club this month. However, the Cottagers could be tempted to cash in on him before Monday's transfer deadline to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports journalist Vinny O'Connor, the Reds have tabled an offer of £5m for Carvalho. It remains to be seen if that will be enough to convince Fulham to sanction a move for the teenager.

There have been suggestions that Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also in the mix for Carvalho. However, Klopp's side appear determined to beat other clubs to the England Under-18s international.

How has Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho fared for Fulham this term?

Despite his tender years, Fabio Carvalho has established himself as a regular for Fulham. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists from 18 Championship appearance for Marco Silva's side so far this season.

The 19-year-old, who is right-footed, can operate in a number of positions in attack. Liverpool are said to be impressed with his versatility, as well as his other attacking qualities.

There have also been suggestions that the Reds' interest has turned Carvalho's head. The teenager could be tempted to follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, who joined the Anfield outfit from Fulham in 2019

