Liverpool make 27-year-old Serie A star priority target to replace Mohamed Salah amid contract uncertainty: Reports

Liverpool have identified Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as a top target to replace Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves this summer, according to TuttoAtalanta (via Express Sport). Alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah faces an uncertain future at Anfield, with all three of their contracts expiring this summer.

Liverpool have been pushing for extensions for the superstar trio, who have been instrumental to the club's success in recent years. However, no concrete progress has been made in their negotiations and as things stand, Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold could depart Merseyside for free.

While the Reds are keen on signing a new deal with Salah, they have kept tabs on alternatives, and Lookman has emerged as their priority target. The 27-year-old striker joined Atalanta in 2022 and has been a key player for the club, contributing 50 goals and 22 assists in 110 games.

However, there have been doubts over whether he will remain at Atalanta after the season ends following his bust-up with manager Gian Piero Gasperini. The Italian tactician called Lookman 'one of the worst penalty takers ever' after his side's Champions League defeat to Club Brugge last month, a statement that did not sit well with the striker.

Liverpool could pursue Lookman this summer if Salah leaves but the Reds will face competition from other interested outfits including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lookman's current deal with Atalanta expires in 2026, although the club do have an option to extend it by another year.

David Ornstein provides update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's future

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has offered an update on Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield. The journalist claims that the club and the player prefer to come to an agreement on an extension.

Ornstein stated that Liverpool's hierarchy are optimistic Salah will put pen to paper. He also claimed that the Reds' Champions League elimination and Carabao Cup defeat would not affect the outcome of their negotiations.

He said:

"I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction."

He added:

"Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials."

"I also don't sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings. The same, I suspect, with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold."

Salah has been in incredible form for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists in 43 games across all competitions.

