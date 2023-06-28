Liverpool make decision on rumored €300 million bid to sign Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly not set to make a bid for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has poured cold water on claims that the Reds may be joining Real Madrid in the race for the Frenchman.

Jacobs refutes reports that a potential €300 million bid is being prepared by the Premier League giants. He says that those around the Merseyside club are downplaying a pursuit for Mbappe.

The PSG striker is reportedly available for sale this summer after informing the Ligue 1 champions he won't be extending his contract. Madrid are favorites to sign the 24-year-old with a €200 million valuation being reported.

However, Liverpool were touted as potential suitors for the prolific forward and they do hold prior interest. Kylian Mbappe confirmed in May last year that he did hold talks with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp over a potential move (via The Telegraph):

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit."

The Anfield outfit were in the race to sign Mbappe with his prior contract with PSG set to expire in the summer. However, he chose to sign a new two-year deal with the option of a further year, snubbing Madrid, Liverpool, and others in the process.

The Frenchman was at his best in the season that followed, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. However, his future at the Parc des Princes is once again in doubt.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate defends Kylian Mbappe after criticism over France captaincy

Mbappe is France's new captain.

Kylian Mbappe was named France's new captain following Hugo Lloris' retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps' decision didn't sit well with many.

Several fans and the media felt that Antoine Griezmann was a better option given his age and experience. Despite this, the Atletico Madrid forward was made vice-captain.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate defended Mbappe amid the criticism he was receiving when being named France's new skipper. He told Eurosport that the PSG striker deserved it:

"Honestly, Kylian deserves it. We’re unanimous on this. He deserves it with what he’s done at the World Cup and with PSG as well."

Mbappe picked up the Golden Boot at last year's FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals in seven games. Konate defended his character and insisted that he had the leadership qualities to flourish in the role:

"He’s a very good leader, on and off the pitch. He’s a young lad who loves to laugh and have fun, nothing more. He’s a very good person. Some may think he’s arrogant. It’s something I was asked about in my club and elsewhere. To them, I say ‘Are you crazy? He’s so nice.’ Of course, he will be a good skipper."

Kylian Mbappe has captained his national team on four occasions, with Les Blues winning all four games. He has quickly become the protagonist of French football.

