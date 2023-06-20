Liverpool and Newcastle willing to pay €30m for 26-year-old, player waiting for Barcelona offer: Reports

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but the player is waiting for Barcelona to make their offer. The 26-year-old is keen to play in Spain and is ready to take his time if he can get a move to the Catalan side.

As per a report by journalist Giacomo Lacobellis, Liverpool and Newcastle United are the only clubs right now willing to match the asking price set by Fiorentina. The midfielder has a €30 million price tag and is also a target for several other sides.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the Moroccan star, while Bayern Munich are also in the loop. Morocco boss Walid Regragui has revealed that the Fiorentina star is close to joining a new club. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I decided to let him leave the national team camp... he won't play [against South Africa]. He's already played a lot of games this year. I wouldn't want to risk him getting injured, especially as he'll be signing for a new club soon."

The player has been in the limelight since his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup caught everyone's eyes.

Barcelona and Manchester United wanted Sofyan Amrabat in January

Sofyan Amrabat's agent, Mohamed Sinouh, revealed earlier this year that the midfielder had a lot of interest in January. He stated that Barcelona and Manchester United were pushing to sign the Fiorentina star in the January window.

He told CalcioMercato:

"We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached. Barça? The president of Fiorentina refused to let him out because he represented a safe value after the role he had played in the World Cup."

The Barcelona target's agent added:

"Barca came with a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they were unable to include a compulsory purchase option and that was the end of it. Sofyan was very keen to go to Barca and very hopeful that the whole operation could happen because the 'Cules' did offer a good amount for the loan, but Fiorentina did not let him go."

Sinouh continued:

"I can name three clubs that went for him in the last two or three days of the transfer window. Manchester United wanted a loan with an option to buy and Fiorentina turned it down."

The Barcelona target was signed by Fiorentina in 2020 for a reported €20 million fee. The Italian club are reportedly ready to sell him this summer.

